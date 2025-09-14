Sushila Karki: From Chief Justice to Nepal’s First Woman PM

Online Desk
On September 12, 2025, former Chief Justice Karki became Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister after talks with the President Ramchandra Paudel, the Army, and protest leaders.
Sushila Karki, 73, rose through Nepal’s judiciary to become the country’s first woman Chief Justice in 2016, earning a reputation for integrity and a strong anti-corruption stance.
She earned a BA from Mahendra Morang Campus (1972), an MA in political science from Banaras Hindu University (1975), and an LLB from Tribhuvan University (1978). Her family also had ties with Nepal’s first elected PM, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala.
Though not a career politician, Karki’s tenure as Chief Justice gave her the credibility and legal expertise to lead a neutral caretaker government during the election transition.
During her career, Karki earned recognition for landmark rulings against corruption, including high-profile cases against political figures. Her judicial work earned her respect nationally and internationally, establishing her as a symbol of ethical governance in Nepal, which contributed to her selection as interim Prime Minister.
As Nepal’s interim PM, Karki must restore trust after the deadly protests over corruption and unemployment, tackle economic challenges, and ensure political reforms and transparency.