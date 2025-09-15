2025 Emmys: Big wins and bold moments

Online Desk

Netflix’s gripping teen drama Adolescence dominated with 8 Emmys including Best Limited Series and acting wins for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper.

'Adolescence' stuns with 8 wins | AP

At just 15, Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy, earning Supporting Actor for Adolescence.

Owen Cooper Makes Emmy History | AP

Medical drama The Pitt shocked by winning Best Drama Series, with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa also taking home Emmys.

'The Pitt' Wins Best Drama in Surprise Upset | AP

Apple TV+’s Severance didn’t win Best Drama, but Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman triumphed in Lead and Supporting Acting categories.

'Severance' Earns Acting Glory | AP

Seth Rogen’s The Studio won 13 Emmys, a comedy record, including Best Series, Actor, Writing, and Directing.

'The Studio' Sets New Comedy Record | AP

Jean Smart won her fourth Emmy for Hacks, while Hannah Einbinder earned her first, and made headlines with a bold political speech.

Jean Smart Wins Again, Einbinder Breaks Through | AP

Stephen Colbert’s show finally won Best Talk Series, while host Nate Bargatze donated $100K in a speech-time challenge for charity.

Colbert & Host Bargatze Steal Final Moments | AP
'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' dominate television's Emmy Awards