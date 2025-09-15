2025 Emmys: Big wins and bold moments

Netflix’s gripping teen drama Adolescence dominated with 8 Emmys including Best Limited Series and acting wins for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper..At just 15, Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy, earning Supporting Actor for Adolescence..Medical drama The Pitt shocked by winning Best Drama Series, with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa also taking home Emmys..Apple TV+’s Severance didn’t win Best Drama, but Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman triumphed in Lead and Supporting Acting categories..Seth Rogen’s The Studio won 13 Emmys, a comedy record, including Best Series, Actor, Writing, and Directing..Jean Smart won her fourth Emmy for Hacks, while Hannah Einbinder earned her first, and made headlines with a bold political speech..Stephen Colbert’s show finally won Best Talk Series, while host Nate Bargatze donated $100K in a speech-time challenge for charity..'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' dominate television's Emmy Awards.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest