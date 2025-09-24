Durga Puja 2025: Must-see pandals across Kolkata

Online Desk

The Franco-Bengali Durga Puja Pandal is done. Hatibagan Sarbojonin the pandal where French artist Thomas Henoriot has adorned a concept based on Kolkata Ghats

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

Beliaghata 33 Palli - This pandal follows the essential theme of life: food, clothing, and shelter. Named Tin Tin, Sarta Tin, it is designed by Shibsankar Das.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha Pujo Pandal, With the theme, 'Prosno' meaning question, this pandal's theme focuses on internal struggle and societal pressures on the human mind.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

The Hatibagan Nabin Pally puja theme for 2025 is “Amader Desh” (Our Country), a theme that celebrates the spirit of “our nation”.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

Barisha Club’s 2025 Durga Puja theme “Shunya Prithibi” highlights the fading world of circus and jokers as a poignant symbol of disappearing art forms, marginalized livelihoods, and cultural loss.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

The Mystical unveils Durga Puja’s hidden powers, deeper stories, and the spiritual journey beyond its rituals and spectacle.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)

Dakshindari Youth Pujo 2025’s theme “Dahan” symbolizes the burning pain and scars of violence, especially against women, while calling for awareness, resilience, and social change.

(Photo | Instagram via calcuttacacophony)