Durga Puja 2025: Must-see pandals across Kolkata

Online Desk
The Franco-Bengali Durga Puja Pandal is done. Hatibagan Sarbojonin the pandal where French artist Thomas Henoriot has adorned a concept based on Kolkata Ghats
Beliaghata 33 Palli - This pandal follows the essential theme of life: food, clothing, and shelter. Named Tin Tin, Sarta Tin, it is designed by Shibsankar Das.
Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha Pujo Pandal, With the theme, 'Prosno' meaning question, this pandal's theme focuses on internal struggle and societal pressures on the human mind.
The Hatibagan Nabin Pally puja theme for 2025 is “Amader Desh” (Our Country), a theme that celebrates the spirit of “our nation”.
Barisha Club’s 2025 Durga Puja theme “Shunya Prithibi” highlights the fading world of circus and jokers as a poignant symbol of disappearing art forms, marginalized livelihoods, and cultural loss.
The Mystical unveils Durga Puja’s hidden powers, deeper stories, and the spiritual journey beyond its rituals and spectacle.
Dakshindari Youth Pujo 2025’s theme “Dahan” symbolizes the burning pain and scars of violence, especially against women, while calling for awareness, resilience, and social change.