From gathering to grief: TVK rally stampede claims 41 lives in Karur

41 people died and over 60 others were admitted to various hospitals in Karur, following a stampede during TVK leader Vijay's rally on Sept 27.

It is a flagrant repeat of previous stampedes during Kumbh Mela and, Chinnaswamy stadium stampede, where people perished like locusts falling on rocks.

The youngest victim was two-year-old V Guru Vishnu of Velusamypuram in Karur, while the oldest was a 60-year-old man.

The bodies of the victims were transported to their respective native place in free hearse vehicles and were handed over to their families.

The DGP noted that the swelling crowd had been waiting for hours in the scorching sun without sufficient food and water, leading to these deaths.

CM Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the stampede and formed a commission to inquire the stampede in Karur.

TVK president Vijay announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to those who suffered injuries in the Karur stampede.

