Glory in every era: Tracing the champions of Women's World Cup

Online Desk

Australia defeated England in the final to win the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

Australia was crowned champion after beating West Indies in the 2013 final.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

England clinched the 2009 Wold Cup title after beating New Zeland in the final.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

Australia defeated India in the 2005 World Cup final.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

New Zeland won the 2000 Wold Cup final after beating Australia.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

England beat New Zeland in the 1993 final at Lord's

Photo | Facebook-ICC

Australia beat England in the final of the 1988 Bicentennial World Cup in Melbourne.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

In 1982, Australia beat England to win the second ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

Australia won it's first ever Womens World Cup title over England in 1978 in India.

Photo | Facebook-ICC

England won the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1973.

Photo | Facebook-ICC