Glory in every era: Tracing the champions of Women's World Cup

Australia defeated England in the final to win the ODI World Cup in 2022..England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final..Australia was crowned champion after beating West Indies in the 2013 final..England clinched the 2009 Wold Cup title after beating New Zeland in the final..Australia defeated India in the 2005 World Cup final..New Zeland won the 2000 Wold Cup final after beating Australia..England beat New Zeland in the 1993 final at Lord's.Australia beat England in the final of the 1988 Bicentennial World Cup in Melbourne..In 1982, Australia beat England to win the second ODI World Cup in New Zealand..Australia won it's first ever Womens World Cup title over England in 1978 in India..England won the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1973.