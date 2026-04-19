Valparai crash: A close-knit Kerala school torn apart by tragedy

TNIE online desk

What began as a joyful staff trip from a small Kerala school ended in a devastating road accident in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

Nine teachers, non-teaching staff, and relatives lost their lives after their vehicle met with a fatal accident near Valparai.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

At Ambalaparambu Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram, their bodies returned to a grieving community that had gathered in shock.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

Once a close-knit “school family,” Kuruva GLPS is now left with classrooms that feel silent and empty.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

Among the grieving is a lone surviving teacher, Asnath, who lost her colleagues and friends in the tragedy.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

Stories of teachers like Majeed Master and Rukhiya highlight lives of resilience, love, and deep bonds with students and community.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal

As Kerala mourns, the government has promised counselling for students and urgent steps to rebuild the broken school community.

Photo | Vincent Pulickal