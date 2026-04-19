Valparai crash: A close-knit Kerala school torn apart by tragedy

What began as a joyful staff trip from a small Kerala school ended in a devastating road accident in neighbouring Tamil Nadu..Nine teachers, non-teaching staff, and relatives lost their lives after their vehicle met with a fatal accident near Valparai..At Ambalaparambu Government Higher Secondary School in Malappuram, their bodies returned to a grieving community that had gathered in shock..Once a close-knit “school family,” Kuruva GLPS is now left with classrooms that feel silent and empty..Among the grieving is a lone surviving teacher, Asnath, who lost her colleagues and friends in the tragedy..Stories of teachers like Majeed Master and Rukhiya highlight lives of resilience, love, and deep bonds with students and community..As Kerala mourns, the government has promised counselling for students and urgent steps to rebuild the broken school community..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest