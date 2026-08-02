How India scripted its greatest-ever Commonwealth Games boxing show

TNIE online desk
Indian boxers produced a historic campaign in Glasgow, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals, making it the country's most successful boxing outing in Commonwealth Games history.
Jaismine, Preeti Pawar and Sakshi Chaudhary—all training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune—won gold medals with dominant performances, underlining the strength of India's women's boxing programme.
The resurgence is credited to improved coaching, scientific training, and institutional support, particularly from centres like the ASI, which have consistently produced elite international boxers.
Indian boxers excelled in both men's and women's events, with multiple finalists and medal winners across different weight divisions, showcasing the country's growing depth in the sport.
The record-breaking boxing haul played a pivotal role in India's biggest medal day of the Games, helping the country climb the overall medals table and reinforcing boxing as one of India's strongest disciplines at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) clinched gold medals, while Jadumani Singh (55kg) and Narender Banwal (90+kg) settled for silver, underlining India's strength in the men's events alongside the women's dominant campaign.