60,000 migrants, one border crisis: What happened in Spain’s Ceuta

TNIE online desk

Thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, triggering a diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat.

Photo | AP

Officials said between 50,000 and 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta in just three days, overwhelming a territory with a population of about 84,000.

Photo | AP

Spain said most of those who entered illegally had returned to Morocco, while dozens died attempting the dangerous journey.

Photo | AP

The sudden influx raised questions over Morocco’s role, with analysts accusing its security forces of allowing migrants to approach the border unchecked.

Photo | AP

Observers said Morocco may have used the migration surge as diplomatic pressure amid its long-running sovereignty claims over Ceuta and Melilla.

Photo | AP

The crisis comes after Spain’s migration policies and a court ruling on migrant returns were cited as possible factors behind the timing of the crossings.

Photo | AP

European countries reacted with concern, with France and Portugal increasing border controls while Italy moved to suspend Schengen rules with Spain.

Photo | AP

The episode has reignited debate over EU border management, migration policies and the fragile relationship between Spain and Morocco.

Photo | AP