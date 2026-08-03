60,000 migrants, one border crisis: What happened in Spain’s Ceuta

Thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, triggering a diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat..Officials said between 50,000 and 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta in just three days, overwhelming a territory with a population of about 84,000..Spain said most of those who entered illegally had returned to Morocco, while dozens died attempting the dangerous journey..The sudden influx raised questions over Morocco’s role, with analysts accusing its security forces of allowing migrants to approach the border unchecked..Observers said Morocco may have used the migration surge as diplomatic pressure amid its long-running sovereignty claims over Ceuta and Melilla..The crisis comes after Spain’s migration policies and a court ruling on migrant returns were cited as possible factors behind the timing of the crossings..European countries reacted with concern, with France and Portugal increasing border controls while Italy moved to suspend Schengen rules with Spain..The episode has reignited debate over EU border management, migration policies and the fragile relationship between Spain and Morocco..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest