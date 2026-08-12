Trump’s secret plane switch amid Iran threat sparks security questions

TNIE online desk
During his July 8 visit to Turkey for the NATO summit, Donald Trump reportedly left Air Force One through a catering/supply container and secretly boarded a smaller US Air Force aircraft to avoid a potential Iranian assassination threat.
Around a dozen journalists remained aboard Air Force One and flew out of Turkey without knowing Trump had switched aircraft. Some journalists later objected to being unknowingly used as potential decoys.
A US official reportedly confirmed there was a credible Iranian threat against Trump. The Secret Service also instructed journalists to keep window shades down during takeoff, an unusual precaution outside combat zones.
Trump had travelled to Turkey on a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar and retrofitted for presidential use, but the aircraft reportedly lacked anti-missile protection. The older Air Force One was therefore brought into the security plan.
The White House has not directly addressed the reported plane swap, though it said it uses “every tool” to counter threats against Trump. The article notes that secret presidential aircraft switches are not unprecedented, citing similar measures involving Bill Clinton and Joe Biden.