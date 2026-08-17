India-Bangladesh tensions peak over Sheikh Hasina extradition demand

TNIE online desk
During Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi's first official meeting with PM Rahman, Dhaka officially reiterated its request for India to hand over Hasina, who was sentenced in absentia by a Bangladesh tribunal.
Bangladesh stated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will only visit New Delhi for the September BRICS Summit if India creates an "appropriate environment" by showing progress on extraditing ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina.
Relations were strained further after Hasina virtually addressed the press from New Delhi on August 5 to announce a planned December return, prompting outrage from Dhaka and a quick disavowal of endorsement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.
The talks also touched on broader security cooperation, including Bangladesh’s request to extradite suspects held in West Bengal over the murder of student activist Osman Hadi, alongside mild friction over the exact framing of the BRICS invitation.