From ‘Shavukaru’ to Padma Shri: Remembering Sowcar Janaki’s remarkable 70-year journey in Indian cinema

TNIE online desk
Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of Indian cinema's most respected senior artistes, has died at the age of 94.
A recipient of the Kalaimamani award in 1969, Janaki was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022 for her contribution to Indian cinema and art.
With a career spanning more than seven decades, she acted in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada cinema.
She became particularly known for her collaborations with director K Balachander, starring in films including Neerkumizhi, Edhir Neechal, Kaviya Thalaivi and Thillu Mullu.
Janaki made her acting debut in the 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad, which earned her the screen name 'Sowcar'.
Janaki also won several state awards for her performances, cementing her place among Indian cinema's most acclaimed senior actors.