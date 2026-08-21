From ‘Shavukaru’ to Padma Shri: Remembering Sowcar Janaki’s remarkable 70-year journey in Indian cinema

TNIE online desk

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, one of Indian cinema's most respected senior artistes, has died at the age of 94.

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A recipient of the Kalaimamani award in 1969, Janaki was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022 for her contribution to Indian cinema and art.

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With a career spanning more than seven decades, she acted in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada cinema.

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She became particularly known for her collaborations with director K Balachander, starring in films including Neerkumizhi, Edhir Neechal, Kaviya Thalaivi and Thillu Mullu.

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Janaki made her acting debut in the 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru, directed by LV Prasad, which earned her the screen name 'Sowcar'.

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Janaki also won several state awards for her performances, cementing her place among Indian cinema's most acclaimed senior actors.

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