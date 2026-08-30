Sonia Gandhi’s book row over edits drops Indian release

TNIE online desk
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will not publish or distribute Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in India after the author rejected proposed cuts and modifications to the text.
Reports indicate the publisher sought alterations or deletions regarding sensitive sections, including references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and discussions surrounding China border intrusions.
The 79-year-old leader stood firm, asserting that the manuscript represents her authentic life story and personal observations, declining to make changes or remove key passages.
The controversy only affects the Indian publication rights. The memoir is set for a global release on November 10, published internationally via Alfred A. Knopf (US) and William Collins / HarperCollins (UK).