Sonia Gandhi’s book row over edits drops Indian release

TNIE online desk

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) will not publish or distribute Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in India after the author rejected proposed cuts and modifications to the text.

| File Photo | Express

Reports indicate the publisher sought alterations or deletions regarding sensitive sections, including references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and discussions surrounding China border intrusions.

File Photo | Express

The 79-year-old leader stood firm, asserting that the manuscript represents her authentic life story and personal observations, declining to make changes or remove key passages.

File Photo | ANI

The controversy only affects the Indian publication rights. The memoir is set for a global release on November 10, published internationally via Alfred A. Knopf (US) and William Collins / HarperCollins (UK).

Photo | ANI
File Photo | Express
Why Penguin pressured Sonia to purge sections