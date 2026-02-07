India and US unveil interim trade framework to lower tariffs and boost cooperation

The U.S. will remove certain Section 232 tariffs on Indian aircraft and parts, providing durable legal relief..India gains preferential tariff quotas for auto parts, though pharmaceutical tariffs remain under review..Indian exports face an 18% reciprocal tariff initially, with relief contingent on deal performance..India will cut tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, food, and agricultural products, while addressing non-tariff barriers..The $500 billion target for U.S. purchases by India is a political signal, not a binding commitment..A rebalancing clause ensures conditionality, meaning concessions depend on future tariff stability..The framework emphasizes technology trade, supply chain resilience, and strategic economic alignment..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest