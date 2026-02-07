Pelican nesting season hangs by a thread as TN's Vadakku Kaluvoor pond dries up

TNIE online desk

Water shortage at Vadakku Kaluvoor pond is threatening pelican breeding.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

For the past decade, the pond has served as a seasonal habitat for hundreds of pelicans.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

This year, the pond initially filled with rainwater, but poor rainfall caused water levels to drop rapidly.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Water from the Manimuthar dam has not yet been released into the pond, even as pelicans have begun nesting and breeding.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Several pelicans and chicks have reportedly died due to drying water sources and intense heat, raising concern among bird watchers and local residents.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Despite repeated appeals to various departments, no action has been taken so far.

(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
(Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)