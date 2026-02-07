Pelican nesting season hangs by a thread as TN's Vadakku Kaluvoor pond dries up

TNIE online desk
Water shortage at Vadakku Kaluvoor pond is threatening pelican breeding.
For the past decade, the pond has served as a seasonal habitat for hundreds of pelicans.
This year, the pond initially filled with rainwater, but poor rainfall caused water levels to drop rapidly.
Water from the Manimuthar dam has not yet been released into the pond, even as pelicans have begun nesting and breeding.
Several pelicans and chicks have reportedly died due to drying water sources and intense heat, raising concern among bird watchers and local residents.
Despite repeated appeals to various departments, no action has been taken so far.