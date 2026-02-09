Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Tata Motors–JLR plant as first Range Rover rolls out in Ranipet

TNIE online desk
Tamil Nadu CM on Monday inaugurated Tata Motors’ Rs 9,000-crore greenfield manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, marking the first phase of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ plant to produce next-generation vehicles, including electric models, for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.
The plant was completed in just 16 months after the foundation stone was laid, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s push to fast-track industrial projects.
This is the first phase of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ facility to produce next-generation and electric vehicles.
The first vehicle to roll out from the plant was the locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque.
Stalin flagged off the vehicle alongside Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, symbolically driving it off the assembly line.
Addressing the gathering, Stalin said Tamil Nadu now competes with global investment destinations, not just other Indian states.
The Chief Minister announced an upcoming “Investment Conversion Conclave” to showcase projects that have moved from MoUs to execution.
The facility will manufacture vehicles for Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors and Tata EV, serving both domestic and export markets.
Designed as a sustainability-first plant, it will operate on renewable energy and water-positive processes.
With an eventual capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles annually, the project is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs and boost the auto ancillary ecosystem.