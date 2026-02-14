Hearts in the air: Love takes center stage this Valentine’s Day

As the world prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day, love seems to fill the air. Couples everywhere take this opportunity to express their feelings to their special someone. .Beyond the romantic dinners, sweet notes, chocolates, flowers, and thoughtful gifts, the day of love carries a history rich with intriguing stories, and surprising traditions. .Cupid is the Roman god of love, attraction, and desire, and the son of Venus. He is usually shown as a winged child carrying a bow and arrows that make people fall in love. .From flowers, chocolates and love letters to the far less sophisticated DMs, love is “expected” to be in the air this time of the year for a fortunate few. .On Valentine's Day, nearly 145 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged each year in US alone, making it the second most popular card-sending holiday after Christmas..This Valentines Day tradition has grown into a commercial celebration, with people also spending billions on flowers, chocolates,teddy bears, and romantic dinners. .Valentine's Day is far more than just roses and romantic dinners. Over time, the day has grown beyond romance to include friendship, independence, and self-love..Valentine's Day: Surprising facts behind 'day of love'.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest