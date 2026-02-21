Prince Andrew’s arrest: How the Epstein scandal engulfed the British royal family

Prince Andrew, once a senior member of Britain’s royal family, first came under scrutiny over his long-standing friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Concerns deepened after Andrew was linked to Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and accused of maintaining contact even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

In 2019, Virginia Giuffre alleged she had been trafficked to Andrew as a teenager, claims he has repeatedly denied.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties following a widely criticized BBC interview that failed to quell public outrage.

In 2022, he settled a US civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre without admitting liability, further damaging his reputation.

King Charles III later stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages, distancing the monarchy from the scandal.

Newly released US documents and emails revived scrutiny, adding fresh detail to Andrew’s past associations with Epstein and Maxwell.

His recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct marks an unprecedented crisis for the modern British monarchy and raises questions about its future stability.

