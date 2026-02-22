BAFTA film awards 2026: 'One battle after another' and 'Sinners' lead the race

Politically charged thriller One Battle After Another and blues epic Sinners dominate the 2026 bafta nominations..Shakespearean family drama Hamnet could upset them for best picture with its rich story and intense performances..One Battle has 14 nominations, Sinners 13, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme each earned 11 nods..Stars like Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Glenn Close and Ethan Hawke are set for the red carpet in London.Alan Cumming hosts the black-tie ceremony, promising a mix of celebration and mischief..Best actor favorites include Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo Dicaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Michael B. Jordan..The ceremony airs on BBC in the UK at 1900gmt and on e! in the US at 2000est..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest