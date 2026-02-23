Four years of war: Ukraine’s agony, Russia’s fury, and a world shaken by death and devastation

TNIE online desk

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, he likely expected a swift victory. Western nations, evacuated their embassies, but Ukraine stalled Russia’s advance.

About 1.2 million Russian troops have been killed, wounded or are missing since its invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, a rate of casualties for a major military power.

After Moscow failed to seize the capital of Kyiv and install a puppet government in February 2022, the conflict turned into trench warfare with tremendous cost.

 And the enormous human toll has secured relatively small territorial gains , with Russia increasing the amount of Ukrainian land under its control by just 12% since 2022.

Ukrainian casualty tolls are about 500,000 to 600,000 – compared to Russia’s 1.2 million – killed, wounded and missing, according to the report.

For the first time in military history, drones are playing a decisive role, making it effectively impossible for either side to covertly mass significant numbers of troops.

After four years of war by Russia in Ukraine, peace is still elusive despite US push for settlement