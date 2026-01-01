The world rings in 2026 with fireworks, music and midnight cheer

New Year’s Eve celebrations are unfolding across the world as countries move into 2026 one time zone at a time. The UK rings in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display over London's Big Ben..Australia lit up the sky over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge with their famous fireworks display..In Dubai, people watched fireworks from the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, following a performance with light displays, music and water jets..In France, a light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris..People celebrate as fireworks light up the sky over Christ the Redeemer statue during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro..A projection mapping is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, to celebrate the New Year, in Tokyo, Japan January 1, 2026..Night skies are lighting up with New Year’s fireworks as people across the world ring in 2026. People watch fireworks in Makati, a city just outside of Manila, Philippines..Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan..Cities around the world welcome 2026 with thunderous fireworks and heightened security.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest