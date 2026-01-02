Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor

TNIE online desk

Zohran Mamdani took oath as New York City mayor just after midnight at a decommissioned City Hall subway station, placing his hand on the Quran.

Mamdani is the city’s first Muslim mayor, first of South Asian descent, first Africa-born mayor, and the youngest in generations at 34.

Calling the old subway station a tribute to public transit, Mamdani announced Mike Flynn as his first Transportation Commissioner.

He was sworn in again at City Hall by US Senator Bernie Sanders, followed by celebrations at Broadway’s famed Canyon of Heroes.

He campaigned on free child care, free buses, a rent freeze for nearly 1 million homes, and city-run grocery stores.

Within hours, Mamdani revoked executive orders issued after former mayor Eric Adams’ indictment and announced steps to strengthen tenant protection.

While crime, tourism and employment have returned to pre-pandemic levels, high rents and cost of living remain major concerns.

