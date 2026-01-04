US captures Maduro as Trump says America will ‘run’ Venezuela

TNIE online desk
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured by the US military on Saturday and flown to New York to face drug and terror charges.
Maduro is currently held at a jail in New York after US special forces seized him and flew him out of the country on Saturday, in an operation that US President Donald Trump said would place Venezuela under effective American control.
Prior to Maduro's capture, the US on Saturday struck Venezuela's capital Caracas after months of threats and pressure tactics including a USD 50 million bounty on the Venezuelan President.
'Operation Absolute Resolve' is the US' latest direct military attack against a South American country.
President Donald Trump said 'Washington is not afraid of boots on the ground', hinting at a second wave of strikes if deemed necessary.
Trump justified the attack on Venezuela by pointing at illegal migration and drug trafficking.
The US President made his interest in Venezuela's oil reserves very clear. He said the US will "spend billions of dollars" to "fix the badly broken infrastructure." He added, "We'll be selling large amounts of oil."
Trump said the US would 'run' Venezuela during political transition, marking a moment of uncertainty for Venezuelan politicians.
Despite opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's initial enthusiasm over the attack, Trump seemed to favour Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
Rodriguez dismissed Trump's claim, stating "Venezuela will never again be anyone’s colony."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected."
Experts observed that the US has committed the crime of aggression, considered the 'worst of all' by the Nuremberg court.
Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and Iran have condemned the attack.
China, France, UK, Russia, Spain, and the EU have criticised the attack and sought clarification.
Germany said they were monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Trump's allies have hailed Maduro's capture.
Israel said Washington acted as the "leader of the free world".
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni argued the US military action in Venezuela was "legitimate" and "defensive".
Ukraine refrained from making strong statements against the US.
Since September, the US military has been attacking boats in the Caribbean Sea, killing at least 115 people in 35 strikes.
In December, the US hijacked two ships carrying oil and imposed sanctions on companies. Last week, the US struck a dock in Venezuela over suspected 'drug trade'.
The focus on regime change marks a departure from Trump's 'America first' claims, much to the dismay of MAGA voters.