Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has restricted image generation and editing to paid users after backlash over sexualized deepfake images..Researchers and governments flagged Grok for allowing users to create explicit and manipulated images of women, and in some cases, children..Following criticism, Grok now blocks image tools for free users on X, limiting access to paying subscribers with blue checkmarks..European and British authorities say the move is insufficient, stressing that such images should not exist at all, paid or unpaid..The EU has ordered X to preserve Grok-related data until 2026 as part of a broader digital safety investigation..Critics argue the issue worsened after Musk dismantled X's trust and safety teams responsible for content moderation..Despite global scrutiny, reports suggest many takedown requests remain unanswered, raising concerns about accountability and user protection.