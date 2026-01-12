Golden Globe winners 2026: triumphs, surprises, and standouts

TNIE online desk

One Battle After Another won Best Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Photo | AP

Hamnet took home Best Picture, Drama during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Photo | AP

Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor, Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme, marking his first Golden Globe victory

Photo | AP

One Battle After Another also secured multiple awards, including female supporting actor for Teyana Taylor.

Photo | AP

Jessie Buckley won Best Actress, Drama for Hamnet, and Wagner Moura earned Best Actor, Drama for The Secret Agent.

Photo | AP

On the TV side, The Pitt won Best Drama Series while The Studio was named Best Musical or Comedy Series.

Photo | AP

Amy Poehler took home Best Podcast for Good Hang With Amy Poehler, and Sinners was honored for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Photo | AP