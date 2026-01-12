Golden Globe winners 2026: triumphs, surprises, and standouts

TNIE online desk
One Battle After Another won Best Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
Hamnet took home Best Picture, Drama during Sunday night’s ceremony.
Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor, Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme, marking his first Golden Globe victory
One Battle After Another also secured multiple awards, including female supporting actor for Teyana Taylor.
Jessie Buckley won Best Actress, Drama for Hamnet, and Wagner Moura earned Best Actor, Drama for The Secret Agent.
On the TV side, The Pitt won Best Drama Series while The Studio was named Best Musical or Comedy Series.
Amy Poehler took home Best Podcast for Good Hang With Amy Poehler, and Sinners was honored for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.