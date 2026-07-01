Meet India's 31st Army Chief

TNIE online desk
General Dhiraj Seth takes charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff, pledging to build a future-ready fighting force.
General Seth has consolidated his core strategic vision into one powerful acronym: VIJAY.
V — Vigilance: Constant border readiness against emerging threats.
I — Innovation: Tech and doctrinal solutions for modern battlefields.
J — Jointness: Seamless synergy with the Navy and Air Force.
A — Aatmanirbharta: Winning future wars using indigenous solutions.
Y — Yoddha First: Prioritizing every warrior, from Agniveer to veteran.
Driven by the "Decade of Transformation," the new Chief aims to advance the modernization of the force with firm resolve to tackle an evolving security environment.
During his takeover address, General Dhiraj Seth specifically emphasized that under his command, the Indian Army will heavily prioritize domestic technologies and homegrown weapon systems. He stated that the army's ultimate goal must be to "win wars using indigenous solutions."
Seth explicitly stated that to enhance the Indian Army's operational effectiveness, his command will prioritize complete coordination, synergy, and alignment with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.
Assuming charge with deep humility, General Seth paid tribute to fallen heroes and thanked his predecessors for building a strong, robust, and reliable force.