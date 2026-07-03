Why Portugal vs Croatia Will Be Remembered for Years

TNIE online desk
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić—former teammates, Ballon d'Or winners and icons of a generation—met on the World Cup stage in what could be their final showdown.
Disciplined, organised and fearless, Croatia frustrated Portugal before Ivan Perišić broke the deadlock after halftime.
Perišić ignites Croatia's dream - The 37-year-old veteran broke the deadlock early in the second half, giving Croatia belief that another famous World Cup upset was within reach.
Then Ronaldo changed the script: A VAR-awarded penalty handed Portugal a lifeline.
Ronaldo stepped up under immense pressure—and scored his first World Cup knockout goal.
Croatia thought they had restored their lead.
VAR said no.
They thought they had equalised again in stoppage time.
VAR intervened again. Every decision sparked disbelief.
Portugal found one decisive moment
With extra time approaching, Rafael Leão delivered.
Gonçalo Ramos rose highest.
One header changed everything.
Croatia's World Cup ended in agony. The final whistle brought relief for Portugal.
For Croatia, it ended with frustration, heartbreak and endless debate over the VAR decisions.
A match that will be remembered
Portugal move on to face Spain.
But this night will be remembered for much more than the result—it was a collision of legends, controversy and unforgettable drama.