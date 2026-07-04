Cape Verde Stunned the World... Until Argentina Broke Their Hearts

TNIE online desk
Cape Verde came within minutes of the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup Argentina survived. Just.
Nobody gave Cape Verde a chance
Making their World Cup debut, the tiny African nation faced the defending champions, and refused to be intimidated.
Messi struck first
Lionel Messi opened the scoring with yet another World Cup goal, seemingly putting Argentina in control.
Cape Verde refused to go away
Twice they fought back, matching Argentina goal for goal and stunning fans around the world.
The dream lasted into extra time
The underdogs pushed the world champions beyond 90 minutes, with belief growing that history was within reach.
Cruelest ending imaginable
In the 111th minute, a deflected header became an own goal. Argentina escaped. Cape Verde were devastated.
The result said Argentina won.
The world remembered Cape Verde.
Their fearless display earned admiration across the football world despite the heartbreaking exit.
A match nobody will forget
Argentina move on.
Cape Verde leave with pride—and countless new fans. Also, Vozinha leaves as one of the unforgettable heroes of the 2026 World Cup.