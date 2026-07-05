Trump blends patriotism with politics at America's 250th Independence celebrations

TNIE online desk
US celebrated the 250th anniversary of its Independence with events on the National Mall in Washington, despite a two-hour weather-related evacuation.
President Donald Trump mixed patriotic tributes with partisan politics, praising veterans while promoting the SAVE America Act, defending the Second Amendment and attacking communism in an Independence Day speech.
The event honoured American military heroes and historic symbols, including World War II veterans, a Vietnam War Special Forces officer, and historic flags linked to Abraham Lincoln and the Wright brothers.
Trump shaped the celebrations around his own style, with performers familiar from his campaign rallies and organisers aligned with the White House replacing the bipartisan body originally created by Congress.
The speech drew attention for departing from the traditional unifying tone of Independence Day addresses, instead reflecting Trump's political messaging ahead of the November midterm elections.