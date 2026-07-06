The last samba: Brazilian prince Neymar announces international retirement at 34

TNIE online desk
Brazil superstar Neymar indicated Sunday that his international career was over after the five-time World Cup winners went out of the tournament in the last 16 against Norway.
The 34-year-old Brazil's all time top scorer came on as a late substitute and scored a penalty deep in injury time, but that was a mere consolation after Norway netted twice.
Neymar started his football in the youth ranks of Santos, before breaking into the first team. He scored 107 goals in 177 appearances and became the club's highest goal scorer.
Touted as a generational talent and the next big thing in football, Barcelona won the race and signed the Brazilian talent in May, 2013.
Neymar established himself as an important Barca player and formed the legendary MSN attacking trio along with Lionel Messi, and Luis Suárez. Together they combinined to score 364 goals across all competitions
In 2017, Neymar shocked the world with his record transfer move from FC Barelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping € 222 million. He won 5 Ligue 1 titles, but failed to win UCL.
In August 2023, Neymar anounced his departure from PSG to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for a € 90 million, the most expensive in the league's history. However, he only played 7 matches due to injuries.
In January 2025, Neymar announced through his social media that he would be signing a contract with his first club Santos and wear the number 10 jersey.