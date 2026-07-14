Night of horror: 30 killed in Bangkok bar blaze

TNIE online desk
Thai authorities are investigating a Bangkok bar fire that killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more, the latest in a long history of catastrophic fires at bars, clubs, and other nightlife venues worldwide.
The blaze, which broke out shortly before midnight Sunday, apparently spread rapidly across a ceiling lined with flammable decorative materials before reaching the main entrance.
Experts say the high death toll may reflect factors common to past entertainment venue fires. Local media suggest crowded conditions, obstructed escape routes, and panic may have hampered evacuation.
Videos shared online by witnesses show a blaze engulfing the Na Ladprao music bar as thick black smoke pours from the front entrance and people scramble to flee.
Fire safety officials said the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, possibly involving audio or lighting equipment or faulty wiring, sparking a blaze that quickly spread across the ceiling.
The large number of fatalities in entertainment venue fires often stem from big crowds packed into relatively small spaces, making quick evacuation difficult. Such venues frequently lack sufficient exits.