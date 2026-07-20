One trophy, two emotions: Spain celebrate World Cup glory, Messi and Argentina walk away in tears
TNIE online desk
Messi was hoping to win a record-extending third Golden Ball, adding to his 2014 and 2022 honors, but the award went to Rodri for captaining Spain's run to its second World Cup title.
Photo | AP)
Ferran Torres’ first goal of this year's World Cup — unquestionably the goal of his life — gave his country a 1-0 win over now-dethroned champion Argentina in the final on Sunday.
(Photo | AP)
Kylian Mbappe became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice and also finished as the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, one more than Lionel Messi.
(Photo | X / AP)
Luis de la Fuente has guided Spain to the 2023 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain were the better team.
(Photos | X / AP)
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez joined the hall of shame of those players sent off in a World Cup final, while his dismissal also gave Argentina the unwanted record for the most red cards in World Cup final history.
(Photo | AP)
Rodri won the Golden Ball, Unai Simón the Golden Glove, and Pau Cubarsí the Best Young Player award, leaving Lionel Messi empty-handed.