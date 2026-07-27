Chanu's golden hat-trick!

TNIE online desk
Weightlifting icon Saikhom Mirabai Chanu delivered when it mattered most, winning India’s first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
After a minor early hiccup, the champion bounced back to break the Games and Commonwealth record with a stunning 85kg lift in the snatch category.
Showing supreme composure after an initial missed attempt, she lifted 105kg in the clean and jerk to seal the top spot effortlessly.
Finishing with a total lift of 190kg, Chanu finished a staggering 22kg ahead of silver-medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria.
This historic win marks her third straight CWG gold (following Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022) alongside her 2014 Glasgow silver!
Eyes on the Asian Games! Having secured the gold without exhausting her final attempts, India's star is already focused on her next big target in September.