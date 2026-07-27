Chanu's golden hat-trick!

TNIE online desk

Weightlifting icon Saikhom Mirabai Chanu delivered when it mattered most, winning India’s first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Photo | PTI

After a minor early hiccup, the champion bounced back to break the Games and Commonwealth record with a stunning 85kg lift in the snatch category.

Photo | PTI

Showing supreme composure after an initial missed attempt, she lifted 105kg in the clean and jerk to seal the top spot effortlessly.

Photo | AP

Finishing with a total lift of 190kg, Chanu finished a staggering 22kg ahead of silver-medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria.

Photo | AP

This historic win marks her third straight CWG gold (following Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022) alongside her 2014 Glasgow silver!

Photo | AP

Eyes on the Asian Games! Having secured the gold without exhausting her final attempts, India's star is already focused on her next big target in September.

Photo | AP