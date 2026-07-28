Police records reveal plastic pellet use during July 20 protest

TNIE online desk
An official General Diary entry at Parliament Street police station records that the Rapid Action Force (RAF), acting on the directions of a Delhi Police DCP, fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two anti-riot gun rounds and two rounds of plastic pellets during the July 20 CJP protest march.
The revelation comes after the Delhi Police had publicly described allegations of pellet use against "peaceful protesters" as "completely false and misleading." While officials now say the ammunition used was plastic pellets—not metal pellets—and describe them as less-lethal, the police record has renewed scrutiny over the force used during the protest.
The report notes that two to three protesters reportedly suffered grievous pellet injuries, prompting Opposition parties to demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. At the same time, several Delhi Police, RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured in the clashes. The CRPF and RAF have not yet issued an official response on the police record.
Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old aspiring police recruit, suffered severe pellet injuries during the July 20 CJP protest and may permanently lose vision in his right eye, making him one of the most seriously injured protesters.
Former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two injured protesters have moved the Supreme Court seeking a nationwide ban on the use of pellet guns for civilian crowd control, along with compensation and rehabilitation for those injured in the July 20 CJP protest crackdown.