In Photos: Search for survivors after powerful Japan quake kills 13

TNIE online desk

At least 13 dead and thousands displaced as rescue teams race against time in Kumamoto.

Photo | AP

Powerful Tremor Hits Kyushu: Struck Tuesday afternoon at a shallow depth of 10 km, hitting the top level 7 on Japan’s shindo shakiness scale.

Photo | AP

Tragic Death Toll Rises: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed at least 13 fatalities and 7 serious injuries as rescue operations continue.

Photo | AP

High-speed Shinkansen bullet trains suspended, a cargo train knocked off tracks, and over 36,000 homes left without power.

Photo | AP

Japan's Seismic Reality: Sitting on the volatile Ring of Fire, the nation faces familiar reminders of its seismic vulnerability.

Photo | AP

Over 9,000 Seek Refuge: Displaced residents crowd into more than 500 emergency shelters across Kyushu island as authorities rush aid.

Photo | AP

Massive Relief Effort Deployed: 3,600 military personnel and 20 aircraft mobilized by the government for immediate disaster relief and damage assessment.

Photo | AP

Meteorological agencies warn residents to stay vigilant as dozens of strong aftershocks continue to shake the region.

Photo | AP

Global Reactions: International leaders express solidarity with Japan, offering search-and-rescue assistance as the crisis unfolds.

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Medical Emergency Response: Hospitals across Kumamoto scramble to treat the injured while managing power outages with emergency generators.

Photo | AP