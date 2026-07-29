In Photos: Search for survivors after powerful Japan quake kills 13

TNIE online desk
At least 13 dead and thousands displaced as rescue teams race against time in Kumamoto.
Powerful Tremor Hits Kyushu: Struck Tuesday afternoon at a shallow depth of 10 km, hitting the top level 7 on Japan’s shindo shakiness scale.
Tragic Death Toll Rises: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed at least 13 fatalities and 7 serious injuries as rescue operations continue.
High-speed Shinkansen bullet trains suspended, a cargo train knocked off tracks, and over 36,000 homes left without power.
Japan's Seismic Reality: Sitting on the volatile Ring of Fire, the nation faces familiar reminders of its seismic vulnerability.
Over 9,000 Seek Refuge: Displaced residents crowd into more than 500 emergency shelters across Kyushu island as authorities rush aid.
Massive Relief Effort Deployed: 3,600 military personnel and 20 aircraft mobilized by the government for immediate disaster relief and damage assessment.
Meteorological agencies warn residents to stay vigilant as dozens of strong aftershocks continue to shake the region.
Global Reactions: International leaders express solidarity with Japan, offering search-and-rescue assistance as the crisis unfolds.
Medical Emergency Response: Hospitals across Kumamoto scramble to treat the injured while managing power outages with emergency generators.