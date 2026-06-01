Kohli finishes off in style: RCB wins back-to-back IPL title

TNIE online desk

 Royal Challengers Bengaluru crowned a dominant IPL 2026 campaign with a crushing five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the final on May 31, 2026.

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RCB's bowlers dominated from the outset at the Narendra Modi Stadium, restricting GT to 155/8. The modest total never looked enough against RCB's formidable batting line-up.

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Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 and Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32 highlighted RCB's aggressive approach as they attacked Siraj and Rabada, racing to 70/2 in the PowerPlay.

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RCB sealed a dominant win with 12 balls to spare, sparking wild celebrations among a largely red-clad Ahmedabad crowd. GT's cautious approach against pace left them struggling from the outset.

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Becoming only the third captain to consecutive IPL titles,Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper dedicated the second trophy to the 11 fans who died in a stampede during the celebrations in 2025.

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King Kohli finishes it in style: RCB are back-to-back IPL champions