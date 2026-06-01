Kohli finishes off in style: RCB wins back-to-back IPL title

TNIE online desk
RCB's bowlers dominated from the outset at the Narendra Modi Stadium, restricting GT to 155/8. The modest total never looked enough against RCB's formidable batting line-up.
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 and Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32 highlighted RCB's aggressive approach as they attacked Siraj and Rabada, racing to 70/2 in the PowerPlay.
RCB sealed a dominant win with 12 balls to spare, sparking wild celebrations among a largely red-clad Ahmedabad crowd. GT's cautious approach against pace left them struggling from the outset.
Becoming only the third captain to consecutive IPL titles,Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper dedicated the second trophy to the 11 fans who died in a stampede during the celebrations in 2025.