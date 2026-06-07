From memes to a mass movement: The rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

TNIE online desk
Hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banner. Students, parents, gig workers and activists assembled in Delhi to protest issues such as unemployment, examination irregularities and concerns about the future of India's youth.
Participants highlighted examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and the perceived lack of accountability in the education system. Calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were a central theme.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke drew significant attention, with many attendees saying they were inspired by the movement's online campaign and decided to participate in person.
Environmentalist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk attended the protest and described it as an "appeal rather than a protest," stressing dialogue and constructive engagement over confrontation. His presence gave the movement added visibility and credibility.
What began as a viral online movement transformed into a real-world mobilisation, reflecting broader frustration among young Indians over education, jobs and governance. Many participants said they joined after connecting with the movement online.