Philippines shaken by powerful 7.8 quake; leaving 12 dead and triggering tsunami

TNIE online desk
A magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake struck southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 12 people, injuring over 200 and triggering a 1-metre tsunami along nearby coasts.
About five hours after the Mindanao quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat had largely passed. No damage or casualties were reported, officials said.
At least three people were killed and 130 others were injured in General Santos, where at least a few small buildings partially collapsed and several structures sustained dangerous cracks.
In a nearby southern region, said more than 100 students attending morning flag-raising ceremonies sustained bruises and some fainted in panic at different grade and high schools.