Philippines shaken by powerful 7.8 quake; leaving 12 dead and triggering tsunami

TNIE online desk

A magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake struck southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 12 people, injuring over 200 and triggering a 1-metre tsunami along nearby coasts.

Photo | AP

About five hours after the Mindanao quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat had largely passed. No damage or casualties were reported, officials said.

Photo | AP

At least three people were killed and 130 others were injured in General Santos, where at least a few small buildings partially collapsed and several structures sustained dangerous cracks.

Photo | AP

In a nearby southern region, said more than 100 students attending morning flag-raising ceremonies sustained bruises and some fainted in panic at different grade and high schools.

Photo | AP
Photo | AP
Powerful 7.8 earthquake jolts southern Philippines, leaving 12 dead and triggering tsunami