World cup storm: Women’s T20 glory battle begins on June 12

TNIE online desk

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will bring together the world’s top teams in a battle for cricket’s most prestigious women’s T20 title.

Photo | AP

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side has all the ingredients required to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title and create history on the global stage.

Photo | AP

Defending champions New Zealand enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to build on their maiden title triumph and challenge for another global crown.

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Six-time champions Australia enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to add another title to their record haul and extend their dominance in world cricket.

Photo | AP

Former champions England enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to reclaim the crown they last won in 2009 and add a second title to their record.

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Pakistan will look to make history at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they chase a maiden title after years of competing on the global stage.

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Sri Lanka enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 buoyed by their 2024 Women’s Asia Cup triumph and aiming to secure a maiden global T20 title.

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Finalists in recent editions but still chasing a first crown, South Africa enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 determined to turn promise into history.

Photo | AP

Former champions West Indies enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to relive their 2016 glory and reclaim their place at the top of world cricket.

Photo | AP
Photo | AP
Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup campaign