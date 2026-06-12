World cup storm: Women’s T20 glory battle begins on June 12

TNIE online desk
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will bring together the world’s top teams in a battle for cricket’s most prestigious women’s T20 title.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side has all the ingredients required to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title and create history on the global stage.
Defending champions New Zealand enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to build on their maiden title triumph and challenge for another global crown.
Six-time champions Australia enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to add another title to their record haul and extend their dominance in world cricket.
Former champions England enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to reclaim the crown they last won in 2009 and add a second title to their record.
Pakistan will look to make history at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they chase a maiden title after years of competing on the global stage.
Sri Lanka enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 buoyed by their 2024 Women’s Asia Cup triumph and aiming to secure a maiden global T20 title.
Finalists in recent editions but still chasing a first crown, South Africa enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 determined to turn promise into history.
Former champions West Indies enter the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 aiming to relive their 2016 glory and reclaim their place at the top of world cricket.