At least 16 killed as Israel strikes southern Lebanon; US-Iran peace talks postponed

TNIE online desk

Israel's military said Friday its forces struck targets throughout southern Lebanon overnight as Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area.

Photo | AP

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Photo | AP

The attacks came as planned talks in Switzerland between Iran and the United States over their efforts to reach a permanent end to the Iran war were delayed.

Photo | AP

Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon and its continued attacks on the Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah has been a key issue in the talks.

Photo | AP

Israel maintains it must continue to hold the territory and have a free hand to battle Hezbollah as it has been launching attacks into northern Israel.

Photo | AP
Photo | AP
At least 16 killed in Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon as US-Iran talks postponed