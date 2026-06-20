South West Monsoon intensifies in Tamil Nadu; 10 districts to receive heavy rainfall

TNIE online desk
Heavy rain is expected in over 10 districts near the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu from June 21 due to the prevailing upper air circulation and trough area.
Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and certain places in Tirunelveli are set to witness heavy downpour.
Light to moderate evening showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated places, are expected in Chennai and its suburban areas.
Significantly, maximum temperatures are likely to drop by four to five degrees Celsius in these districts.
Fishermen are alerted over squally winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area.
Tamil Nadu receives an average of 32 cm to 38.9 cm of rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon that persists from June to September.
Southwest Monsoon accounts for only about 30-32 per cent of total annual rainfall in TN. Notably, the North East Monsoon is the State's primary rain season, and it persists from October to December.