Ammonia leak at Tiruvallur seafood unit leaves five dead, dozens hospitalised

TNIE online desk

A deadly ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has claimed five lives.

Photo | PTI

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Sunday at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports, a shrimp processing facility.

Photo | Express

Officials said around 74 workers were exposed to toxic ammonia gas, with several showing severe respiratory distress.

Photo | Express

Most of the affected workers were young women from Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, and West Bengal staying in nearby accommodation.

Photo | Express

The gas is believed to have spread from the plant to worker hostels located about 50 metres away.

Photo | Express

Health officials reported ammonia levels as high as 300 ppm, with many patients requiring intensive medical care.

Photo | PTI/Express

Police have detained the unit owners and launched an investigation while rescue and treatment efforts continue.

Photo | PTI