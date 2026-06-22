Ammonia leak at Tiruvallur seafood unit leaves five dead, dozens hospitalised

A deadly ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has claimed five lives..The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Sunday at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports, a shrimp processing facility..Officials said around 74 workers were exposed to toxic ammonia gas, with several showing severe respiratory distress..Most of the affected workers were young women from Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, and West Bengal staying in nearby accommodation..The gas is believed to have spread from the plant to worker hostels located about 50 metres away..Health officials reported ammonia levels as high as 300 ppm, with many patients requiring intensive medical care..Police have detained the unit owners and launched an investigation while rescue and treatment efforts continue..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest