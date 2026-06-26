Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip boom

Apple has raised the starting prices of MacBook and iPad models by 20–42% in India and other markets..The price hike is mainly due to soaring costs of memory chips and other semiconductor components..The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip now starts at Rs 2,99,900, up from Rs 2,49,900..The base 13-inch iPad Air now costs Rs 1,19,900, marking a 41% increase over its launch price..Apple says the rapid expansion of AI data centres has driven unprecedented demand for memory and storage chips..Analysts expect higher prices to impact demand, though some customers may opt for premium Apple models instead..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest