Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip boom

TNIE online desk

Apple has raised the starting prices of MacBook and iPad models by 20–42% in India and other markets.

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The price hike is mainly due to soaring costs of memory chips and other semiconductor components.

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The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip now starts at Rs 2,99,900, up from Rs 2,49,900.

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The base 13-inch iPad Air now costs Rs 1,19,900, marking a 41% increase over its launch price.

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Apple says the rapid expansion of AI data centres has driven unprecedented demand for memory and storage chips.

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Analysts expect higher prices to impact demand, though some customers may opt for premium Apple models instead.

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