Frozen, canned or fresh? The smart way to eat more fruit and veg on a budget

TNIE online desk

Most people don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables, even though they’re essential for good health and disease prevention.

Photo | Pexels

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are often cheaper, last longer, and can be just as nutritious as fresh produce.

Photo | Pexels

In many cases, frozen or canned options retain vitamins and minerals, sometimes even better than fresh food stored for days.

Photo | Pexels

Canned foods can be high in added sugar, so choosing “no added salt” or fruit in juice instead of syrup is healthier.

Photo | Pexels

Frozen vegetables like peas and beans are quick to cook and perfect for adding nutrition to fast, everyday meals

Photo | Pexels

Dried beans and lentils are the most budget-friendly option, but dried fruit should be eaten only occasionally due to high sugar concentration.

Photo | Pexels