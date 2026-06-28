Frozen, canned or fresh? The smart way to eat more fruit and veg on a budget

Most people don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables, even though they’re essential for good health and disease prevention..Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are often cheaper, last longer, and can be just as nutritious as fresh produce.. In many cases, frozen or canned options retain vitamins and minerals, sometimes even better than fresh food stored for days.. Canned foods can be high in added sugar, so choosing “no added salt” or fruit in juice instead of syrup is healthier..Frozen vegetables like peas and beans are quick to cook and perfect for adding nutrition to fast, everyday meals.Dried beans and lentils are the most budget-friendly option, but dried fruit should be eaten only occasionally due to high sugar concentration..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest