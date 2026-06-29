India's textile workers suffer climate-driven and machine-generated heat in poorly ventilated factories

TNIE online desk
Surat is among the world's largest hubs for producing synthetic fabric.
Factory employees work day and night guiding fabric into the metal jaws of machines that use high temperatures to dry, print, dye and finish cloth.
Like many other regions across the world, Surat is witnessing rising day and nighttime temperatures and longer summer months in part due to climate change.
India, the world’s most populous country, is also among the most vulnerable to climate change.
A 2022 World Bank report estimates that 75% of India’s workforce, or about 380 million people, is impacted by heat, ranging from construction workers to factory employees.
Current geopolitical tensions and fluctuating market metrics have hit Surat’s textile industry, reducing the ability of factory owners to invest in cooling equipment.
Improving ventilation, installing cooling systems, and insulating machines better can improve working conditions, according to WRI India.
However, most factories in Surat still rely on fans.