LPG shortage hits restaurants across India as war-linked supply strain deepens

TNIE online desk

A nationwide LPG shortage is disrupting restaurants and eateries as supply pressures grow amid the escalating Iran–US–Israel conflict.

Photo | Express

In Kochi, over 100 hotels and restaurants have shut down due to the commercial LPG crunch, with many reopening with limited menus to retain staff.

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Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said the shortage is “inevitable” and asked hotels to use electric stoves for at least a week.

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In Andhra Pradesh, consumers have alleged artificial scarcity and overpricing by some gas agencies as long queues form outside LPG distributors.

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Restaurants in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have cut menu items and raised prices as supplies fall far below their daily LPG requirements.

Photo | Express

Across Tamil Nadu, small eateries and street vendors are among the worst hit, with many shutting down or using domestic cylinders to survive.

Photo | Express

The government says domestic supply remains stable but has advised commercial users to switch to alternatives like coal, kerosene or electric cooking.

Photo | Express