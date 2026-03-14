LPG shortage hits restaurants across India as war-linked supply strain deepens

A nationwide LPG shortage is disrupting restaurants and eateries as supply pressures grow amid the escalating Iran–US–Israel conflict..In Kochi, over 100 hotels and restaurants have shut down due to the commercial LPG crunch, with many reopening with limited menus to retain staff..Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said the shortage is “inevitable” and asked hotels to use electric stoves for at least a week..In Andhra Pradesh, consumers have alleged artificial scarcity and overpricing by some gas agencies as long queues form outside LPG distributors..Restaurants in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have cut menu items and raised prices as supplies fall far below their daily LPG requirements..Across Tamil Nadu, small eateries and street vendors are among the worst hit, with many shutting down or using domestic cylinders to survive..The government says domestic supply remains stable but has advised commercial users to switch to alternatives like coal, kerosene or electric cooking..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest