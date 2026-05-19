Fuel pain deepens as petrol and diesel prices climb another 90 paise per litre

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week after state-run oil companies resumed revisions..The latest revision follows a Rs 3 per litre hike announced on Friday, the first increase in over four years, as soaring global crude oil prices, triggered by the Iran conflict..Petrol in Delhi hit Rs 98.64/L (up from 97.77) and diesel rose to Rs 91.58/L. Following Tuesday’s hike, fuel prices have reached their highest levels since May 2022..Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data indicates that the shift towards electric mobility is deepening across vehicle categories following the fuel price hike. .The fuel price hike has intensified financial pressure on gig workers. They allege aggregator companies have failed to proportionately revise fares despite the steady increase..Petrol, diesel prices raised again; fuel rates up 90 paise per litre.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest