NEET-UG 2026 row: Protests erupt nationwide after exam cancellation

TNIE online desk

The National Testing Agency cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, announcing that the medical entrance exam would be conducted again on fresh dates.

(Photo | PTI)

Investigators alleged that handwritten copies containing nearly 600 marks worth of questions were circulated among aspirants in Rajasthan weeks before the examination was held.

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Student organisations including NSUI and SFI staged protests in Delhi and other cities, demanding accountability from the NTA and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The cancellation left more than 22 lakh medical aspirants uncertain about their future, with many students and parents expressing frustration over repeated examination lapses.

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Amid mounting outrage and emotional distress among aspirants, reports of deaths by suicide linked to examination pressure intensified calls for urgent reforms in India’s entrance exam system.

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The NEET row also reignited debate over reforms within the NTA, with growing demands to shift the examination fully to a computer-based format from next year.

(Photo | PTI)
NEET UG 2026 cancelled amid paper leak allegations; CBI inquiry ordered; protests erupt in Delhi