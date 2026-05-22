Ebola outbreak declared global emergency: Is there a cure?

TNIE online desk
Ebola is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal.
The WHO reported 600 suspected Ebola cases and 139 deaths. Congo has 51 confirmed cases after reporting the first, while Uganda has confirmed two.
However, WHO said the outbreak doesn't meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like COVID-19, and advised against the closure of international borders.
India now requires arriving or transiting passengers with Ebola exposure or symptoms to report to airport health authorities before immigration clearance under a new advisory.
India and the African Union postponed the 4th India–Africa Forum Summit in New Delhi, originally set for May 28-31, due to rising concerns over the Africa Ebola outbreak.