India reels under severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert across multiple regions

TNIE online desk
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning that extreme heat conditions are likely to persist through the week.
Several parts of the country are witnessing maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 47°C, intensifying heat stress.
Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, are at higher risk amid the ongoing heatwave.
Animals, especially strays and wildlife, are also struggling under the intense heatwave, facing dehydration and heat stress as temperatures soar.
Health experts have cautioned against heat-related illnesses, urging people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours.