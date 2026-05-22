India reels under severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert across multiple regions

TNIE online desk

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning that extreme heat conditions are likely to persist through the week.

(Photo | PTI)

Several parts of the country are witnessing maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 47°C, intensifying heat stress.

(Photo | PTI)

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses, are at higher risk amid the ongoing heatwave.

(Photo | PTI)

Animals, especially strays and wildlife, are also struggling under the intense heatwave, facing dehydration and heat stress as temperatures soar.

(Photo | PTI)

Health experts have cautioned against heat-related illnesses, urging people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure during peak hours.

(Photo | PTI)
Red alert for north, central India as temperature soars, UP's Banda hottest district in country