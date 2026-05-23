Cockroach Janta Party: How India’s youth turned an insult into a viral political movement
TNIE online desk
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began after Chief Justice Surya Kant’s remarks comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” sparked outrage online.
File Photo | Express
Young Indians quickly reclaimed the insult, turning the cockroach into a satirical symbol of survival, frustration and resistance.
Photo | Pexels
Created by political strategist Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP is not a real political party but a digital protest movement powered by memes and social media.
Photo | Instagram Screengrab
The movement exploded online, gaining more than 20 million Instagram followers within days and drawing support from activists, lawyers and opposition politicians.
Photo | Instagram
Its mock manifesto targets issues like unemployment, corruption, political defections and greater representation for women in politics.
Photo | Pexels
The campaign soon faced a crackdown, with its X account withheld, Instagram pages allegedly hacked and its website taken down over reported security concerns.
Photo | X
Despite the takedowns, supporters say the CJP reflects growing anger among India’s youth, insisting that “cockroaches never die.”Despite the takedowns, supporters say the CJP reflects growing anger among India’s youth, insisting that “cockroaches never die.”